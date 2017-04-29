This dream gym class for tired parents lets you nap for 45 minutes

The life of a parent is an exhausting one, and it’s often hard to find time to unwind or even get the full 40 winks at night.

UK leisure centre David Lloyd has created a wellbeing class specifically for worn-out parents in need of some down time, Napercise.

The class encourages exhausted mums and dads to shun the spin bikes and climb into a bed for a 45-minute nap. An atmospheric soundtrack will help set the perfect mood for a decent shut-eye session, while the temperature will drop to a level that promotes calorie-burning during sleep.

David Lloyd Clubs 19% of exhausted parents admit to falling asleep at work. Are you one of them? Introducing Napercise, a new way to get your 40 winks in the day. No, seriously With thanks to our friends at Dreams Beds

David Lloyd developed the class after its research found 86% of parents suffered fatigue and over a quarter (26%) regularly got less than five hours of sleep a night. It hoped Napercise would help re-energise parents’ mind and body.

A spokesman for David Lloyd Clubs said: “Here at David Lloyd Clubs, we’re always looking for new ways to tackle the issues that everyday families face, which is what ‘Napercise’ sets out to do. Filling an exercise studio with beds might look unusual, but if it proves to be a success, we’re definitely excited at the possibility of rolling out the programme to more of our clubs down the line.”

A trial session is being held at the Sidcup branch and, depending on its success, may be rolled out to more clubs in the UK.

Will someone bring a class like this to Ireland?