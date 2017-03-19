This dog's reaction to being outnumbered by cats is all of us in an awkward situation

If you’re already desperate to become a dog owner, prepare for that to sky-rocket when you see how expressive this cutie of a pup is.

Lucy is a two-year-old rescue dog who lives in Tennessee, US, with her owner Cherie Priest, her husband and their two cats.

Lucy’s reaction to finding herself surrounded by the cats is the best side-eye, possibly ever.

Didn’t that just bring you so much joy?

That’s not the only great picture of Lucy and the cats either.

@ellembee - Not without the great scholar ElderCat who is rich in wisdom and claws. pic.twitter.com/LNOB2YiJZR — Cherie Priest (@cmpriest) March 18, 2017

What a great pup. Just look at that face…

No-one says it better than her owner.