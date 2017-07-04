This dog with its head through a wall shouldn’t be as funny as it is

Neighbours with pets can be a tricky thing to navigate.

Whether it’s cats mistaking your garden for their toilet or a dog that barks late into the night, living next to someone with animals has the potential to be difficult.

Alex Teeter’s new neighbours have a dog, and one that likes to bark. Luckily for Alex though, it’s a very funny dog.

Hole in the wall gives way, pic.twitter.com/YoyBtTa7kL — Alex Teeter (@Teetersan) July 3, 2017

The Jacksonville, Alabama, resident was minding his own business, mowing his lawn, when the sight above greeted him.

Upon seeing Alex through the hole in the wall, the dog let out a little grunt followed by a few barks – apparently startled by its new neighbour.

Could this be the start of a long and fruitful friendship? Unlikely.

Let’s just hope it leads to more videos.