This dog went in for surgery and afterwards, well, you can see he didn't have the worst time

It’s always a nerve wracking time when a pet has to go to the vets for surgery.

But luckily for owner Sarah Mack, from Adelaide, Australia, as soon as she saw her beloved Oscar afterwards she knew he was feeling juuuust fine.

Just look at that grin.

doggo went under for surgery and now he is DRUGGO pic.twitter.com/ZTJpqapbGq — hot librarian (@smack__that) March 27, 2017

Oscar, still quite clearly feeling the effects of the sedatives, was very smiley on the way home after having some fatty tumours removed and Sarah couldn’t help snapping a pic of her content-looking canine.

People absolutely loved it.

@smack__that drugged dogs are honestly the best thing ever — Nikki (@nikki_isabel) March 27, 2017

Many have been sharing pictures of their own drugged-up doggos.

@smack__that awwww your doggo got much happier drugs than mine! 😂 pic.twitter.com/85cQQn61zh — Nikki (@nikki_isabel) March 27, 2017

@smack__that here's my doggo after a surgery 😂 we would move around her tongue and she had no problem pic.twitter.com/PyRGz1Osib — Serena (@Serena_Kathleen) March 28, 2017

.@smack__that Lovely photo 😂 Glad he's doing well. Daisy my 11 yr old rescue would like him @NCARUK pic.twitter.com/oVOBMv4xLg — jolly_angelina (@jolly_angelina) March 28, 2017

Sarah shared another update when she got Oscar home of him being guarded by her cat, Chomper.

@JackLScanlan his lil mate's looking out for him pic.twitter.com/CipxihNeXJ — hot librarian (@smack__that) March 27, 2017

She told us Chomper is “mostly pretty grumpy towards him – trying to steal his food etc.” But she said the unlikely affection “shows he knew Oscar needed the extra support as he was snuggling up to him after surgery.”

@smack__that @JackLScanlan I think the cat is his agent now. — Frank Alvarez (@FrankAlvarezJr) March 28, 2017

He might have a big job on his hands paws, as Oscar’s internet fame shows no signs of slowing down soon as the wellwishes keep flooding in.

Sarah said: “I’ve never seen people be so nice on the internet, honestly there has been so much concern for his wellbeing and just no negativity at all, which is almost unheard of.”