This dog waiting under a fence every day to say hi will make you feel feelings

Had a tough week? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Meet Ralph the dog.

This is Ralph he is a dog that lives near school and waits for me everyday after school to say hi to him before I have to leave pic.twitter.com/9gJyYLk6IB — elisa (@babygirIe) February 22, 2017

While we can only make out half of Ralph’s face, we can see a whole lot of gorgeous going on.

Every day 17-year-old Elisa Lee would walk past Ralph from her school in California, and soon she developed quite a bond with him. He would be waiting for her every day, ready to be petted through the fence.

Here he is in action.

For all the Ralph fans pic.twitter.com/F77iN125Ly — elisa (@babygirIe) February 23, 2017

Their relationship isn’t all sunshine and rainbows: it can get rocky if Elisa isn’t there every day, but Ralph will still be waiting without fail.

@katiewright we had a 4 day weekend and he got mad at me since I didn't say hi for a while pic.twitter.com/Y6GBYPfWFq — elisa (@babygirIe) February 22, 2017

Ralph has gained legions of fans online, as people just can’t handle how cute he is. The way he loyally waits for Elisa every day is hitting us right in the feels.

And even though Ralph has become something of an Internet sensation, he hasn’t let that go to his head.

Pup date : he is still here pic.twitter.com/2cHIOXfbU7 — elisa (@babygirIe) February 23, 2017

Sniff. Find someone that looks at you like Ralph looks at Elisa.