This dog slipping over on ice is all of us on Monday morning

Monday morning. You drag your sorry soul out of bed and venture out into the frostbitten morning, only to fall over on a patch of ice.

In a video posted to image-sharing site Imgur by user Shivou, this lovely-looking pooch shows us how to fall in style.

Watch and learn as the excitable pup bounds towards the camera, only to lose his footing.

Majestic…until the ice patch.



Just when you think he’s falling over completely, he glides past with what can only be described as a knowing wink.

We’d like to think he’s telling us to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and march right through Monday into the rest of the week.