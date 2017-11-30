This dog seeing snow for the first time is the epitome of joy

Most people remember the first time they saw or played in the snow, but do you remember the first time your dog did? A dog from York had his first experience with the white stuff filmed by his owner and the footage has gone viral.

Truffle the working cocker spaniel experienced pure, unbridled joy when the snow began to fall and settle in York. So much so that his owner, Jo Ellery, had to video his reaction.

Truffle can be seen bounding up and down the street, tail wagging wildly as he leave adorable paw prints in the freshly fallen snow.

What happens when your dog experiences snow for the first time ever pic.twitter.com/qYwe1Q4RdO — Jo Ellery (@elleryface) November 30, 2017

Jo shared Truffle’s exciting video on Twitter, and the social network’s users loved it. The video clocked up over 4,000 retweets and 12,000 likes.

It turns out this isn’t Truffle’s first brush with fame – he has his own Twitter account to detail his daily exploits.