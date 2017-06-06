This dog is ridiculously keen to skateboard but doesn't have it all his own way

If dogs are man’s best friend, then what’s a dog’s best friend? Well on this evidence, the answer might be a skateboard.

Victor, a dog famed for his skateboarding ability, simply could not hide his excitement when presented with the four-wheeled item, scrambling to get all four legs upon the board in order to glide around.

But when you’re a dog looking to enjoy a human way of life, that comes with its own problems.

At first Victor’s glee is clear for all to see – having been given a helping hand to start with, there’s no stopping this pupper.

But when it comes to creating his own momentum, things go sour for Victor, with the board turning over and Victor at a loss.

Fortunately help is at hand, with a friendly human flipping the board, Victor on his way again, and normal service resumed. Well, as normal as a dog riding a skateboard can be, that is.