This dog is living your dream life at a luxury hotel in Phuket

The general manager of a hotel is a big job – they need to have excellent people skills, manage lots of staff and be calm in a crisis. So one hotel in Phuket has entrusted a dog with this hefty responsibilty.

Jack, a four-year-old Jack Russell, lives at the Paresa Resort Phuket, Thailand – a luxurious hideaway built into the cliffs of Kamala on Phuket’s ‘Millionaires’ Mile’ overlooking the Andaman Sea.

Hard at work (Dawid Koegelenberg/PA)

Jack does the daily rounds with Dawid Koegelenberg, Paresa’s human GM (oh come on, a dog can’t make important decisions). He does work hard though, meeting guests, inspecting the facilities, attending meetings and joining in on the resort’s adventure trips.

Of course, there’s also time to laze around on the sunbeds around the pool, sit outside one of the 48 individually designed villas with 180 degree views over the sea, and feed on Wagyu beef off-cuts from the kitchen. Jack also goes for walkies with the chief of security to break up his busy days.

It’s a hard life.

Taking a nap (Dawid Koegelenberg/PA)

Dawid says: “I had him since he was six months old as a friend was moving to Bangkok and couldn’t take him with them. It was love at first sight and the rest, as they say, is history.”

Returning guests often ask to see Jack, and why wouldn’t you? Look at those eyes. And he apparently gets gifts in the post, which means he’s built up quite a collection of collars from around the world.

The resort has an award-winning spa and offers private tailor-made experiences like romantic beach dining, cave exploring and island hopping.

