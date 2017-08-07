This disused crane in Copenhagen has been transformed into a luxury retreat called ... The Krane

If you’re a fan of the industrial interior trend and want somewhere completely unique to stay on your holiday, what about a disused coal crane in Copenhagen?

Built in the 1930s, the amazing piece of architecture on the Nordhavn Harbour has been transformed into a luxury retreat for two called The Krane.

The sleek, industrial, but cosy interior and floor-to-ceiling views over the capital of the Danish shipping industry are something special.

The multi-tiered structure is made up of a bedroom and living space, terrace, and a glass-walled conference room – should you want to hold a rather impressive business meeting.

The living space design is all about minimalism and a black colour scheme to hark back to the coal that the crane used to carry. And to really make you feel like a king or queen, the crane is accessed via a drawbridge staircase.