This dirty van art is seriously impressive

Twitter user Ruddy Muddy has wowed followers with his seriously impressive dirty van art.

He drew a picture of Ed Sheeran in the dirt on the back of his van and it's extremely lifelike.

@jameshazell @BBCSuffolk Morning James. First share of finished pic for you.:-). Wedding day drama was me, on a bouncy castle, in a kilt.:-) pic.twitter.com/qXDoiIYbMy — Ruddy Muddy (@Ruddy_Muddy) January 31, 2017

UK artist Ruddy Muddy doesn't confine his work to just celebrities, but has also been helping to raise awareness of missing people.

He's been helping to spread the word about missing senior RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague.

UK residents have been having fun spotting Muddy's drawings, thanking him for making their days a little more interesting.

Graffilthy!

Saw this great drawing in St Ives. #ruddymuddy pic.twitter.com/8si80dqEEj — Rebecca Pienaar (@TreboroughFarm) April 7, 2016

#Ruddymuddy Saw you #Wicklewood We were between offices. Thank you for making our journey more interesting pic.twitter.com/VAMJOSc70A — Dawsons Law (@dawsonslaw) April 19, 2016