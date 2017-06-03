This dad's adorable send-off to his teenage daughter has everyone in floods of happy tears

Meg Sullivan was surprised by the heart-warming gesture on her last day at high school.

A US dad gave his teenage daughter the most adorable send-off on her last day of school, and it’s brought the internet to tears.

For as long as Meg Sullivan can remember, her dad Tom has prepared her school lunches as part of a tradition that has lasted from kindergarten to high school.

(Meg Sullivan)

Despite Meg being well into her teens, Tom continued to pack her meals – as well as peel a pair of oranges for her every day – which spurred many jokes among their family.

On the last day of school, the 18-year-old didn’t expect anything other than her usual lunch that she’d become accustomed to over the years. When she initially spotted two unpeeled oranges in a bag, she’d just assumed her dad had played a prank on her.

(Meg Sullivan)

However, Meg soon discovered a note which read “it’s time baby girl”, and upon unfolding the piece of paper realised her dad had enclosed instructions on how to peel an orange.

The teen, from Tacoma, Washington, shared photos of the adorable gesture on social media and was soon flooded with gushing comments as the tweet went viral.

That just hit me so hard in my heart.... wow ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kjN27BuiiC — Grays_Princess❤ (@Leekeeboo) June 1, 2017

Meg said: “It’s fun seeing everyone’s reactions and giving my dad the credit he deserves for being such a thoughtful, caring guy.

“The whole thing just made me thankful to have the dad and family that I have because they’re always going out of their way to make me feel loved.

“It all just reminded me to be thankful for all that I have.”