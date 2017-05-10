This dad kept his son on track in the most embarrassing way after getting a call from his teacher

A dad from Texas has punished his son for bad behaviour by sitting in on his physics class.

Brad Howard had been getting in a bit of trouble at his Texas high school for talking in science class, leading his dad to take an unusual step to bring him into line.

Brad’s sister Molli posted a screenshot of a family conversation where her mother explains that they told Brad that if they get another complaint about his behaviour from his physics teacher, “dad was going to sit in class with him. We got a call yesterday so here is Dad this morning!!!!”

(Molli Howard/PA)

The post was accompanied by a hilarious photo showing Brad’s dad, also named Brad, with a slight smirk as he sits next to his son.

Brad Junior told Buzzfeed: “I didn’t even notice him until after I had said hi to all of my friends, but I was super shocked.”

My dad told my brother if he got another call from the physics teacher complaining he would go sit in his class..dad got another call 😂 pic.twitter.com/zteNyXqhpy — Molli Howard (@mollih04) May 5, 2017

Molli’s tweet has gone viral, with more than 800 retweets.

We reckon Brad Junior will think twice about getting into trouble again after this.