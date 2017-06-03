This dad is raising money for his cancer treatment by making furniture

A father’s rustic decor business has gone viral after internet users were touched by his story.

According to the Facebook page for his business, ‘Rustic Decor 4 Cancer‘, Dave Olsen was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2012. After surgeries, chemotherapy and other treatments, Olsen has been entered into medical trials, but due to the side-effects of these treatments, he is unable to work full time.

Not one to give up, Olsen set up a business making furniture and homewares from reclaimed wood, putting the proceeds towards his treatment.

When Dave began to worry about providing for his family, daughter Jade posted a tweet about her father’s business to try and drum up some sales. Within hours her tweet had gone viral.

so those of you who don't know my dad has terminal cancer & is unemployed so he's raising money by doing woodwork. help spread the word❤ pic.twitter.com/RqgSon1v6u — Jade (@jade_olson0) June 1, 2017

In a post written after the tweet received over 110,000 retweets, Dave wrote on Facebook: “Two nights ago I woke up in a panic attack wondering how I would pay my bills, how I would provide for my kids, and just how I would have any money.”

He added that Jade “took it upon herself to send out a little tweet asking for help…she saw I was stressed! And the results have been nothing short of miraculous!!”

The support didn’t just come in the form of likes and retweets. In another post, Dave told followers that he had received “hundreds of orders” and that he would be setting up an online store to make ordering easier.

If people don’t want to order furniture, they can donate on a crowdfunding page. So far the page has raised $1,563.

What a heartwarming story.