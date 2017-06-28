This dad buying a snorkel so he can nap in the pool is absolute holiday goals

A dad has marvelled the internet with his creative genius when it comes to taking a nap in a pool.

Teenager Skyler Nitschke from Louisiana tweeted a picture of her dad floating face-down in the water on an inflatable with a snorkel strapped to his head.

Nitschke explained in the tweet that her dad had bought the snorkel “for the sole purpose of taking naps in the pool”.

The hack has got people feeling inspired.

Though some did have their concerns.

While others were more bothered about another hero making an appearance in the background.

You’re probably safe with a doggo around.
