This dad buying a snorkel so he can nap in the pool is absolute holiday goals

A dad has marvelled the internet with his creative genius when it comes to taking a nap in a pool.

Teenager Skyler Nitschke from Louisiana tweeted a picture of her dad floating face-down in the water on an inflatable with a snorkel strapped to his head.

My dad bought a snorkel for the sole purpose of taking naps in the pool pic.twitter.com/OhVJNVbfvS — Skyler Nitschke (@skyler_nitschke) June 24, 2017

Nitschke explained in the tweet that her dad had bought the snorkel “for the sole purpose of taking naps in the pool”.

The hack has got people feeling inspired.

I have never respected a stranger more than I do this man. — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) June 25, 2017

This just made my entire life and I don't even know ur dad — bailey (@bailzzhep) June 24, 2017

Lowkey wanna do that😂 — Erik (@sk8ingerik1) June 27, 2017

Though some did have their concerns.

But how could you be sure he was actually breathing? — Dana Englebrecht (@danaenglebrecht) June 25, 2017

That seems not safe. — Kirk McKeand (@MckKirk) June 25, 2017

While others were more bothered about another hero making an appearance in the background.

In other news, a good boy being good. The real hero pic.twitter.com/1AU2FJvKZf — aneesa (@aneesaaa__) June 26, 2017

You’re probably safe with a doggo around.