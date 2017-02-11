This cute video of someone helping a thirsty koala gives you an idea of just how crazy the heatwave in Australia is right now

While the UK gets underwhelming flurries of snow, Australia is, well, sweltering.

Luckily, people are on hand to help the nation’s native animals to stay cool.

And, yeah, it’s really quite adorable.

That was one thirsty little fella.

People are sharing tips on how to help look after the koalas.

They sure do appear to be adaptable little creatures…this guy’s just chillin’.

With temperatures, over 40 degrees in some parts of the country, humans obvs need to make sure they look after themselves too.

And if you need help imagining just how hot it is Down Under right now, this map should do it.

*sweats just thinking about it*
