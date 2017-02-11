This cute video of someone helping a thirsty koala gives you an idea of just how crazy the heatwave in Australia is right now

While the UK gets underwhelming flurries of snow, Australia is, well, sweltering.

Trying to deal with this crazy heatwave with the same amount of grace as this Koala...



🔥☀️🐨 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vx2RG9hlIG — JΛY BUCKS 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) February 10, 2017

Luckily, people are on hand to help the nation’s native animals to stay cool.

And, yeah, it’s really quite adorable.

Heading home from work, came across this thirsty fella searching for water in Adelaide's roasting n'east... @davemcmeekin3 @abcnewsAdelaide pic.twitter.com/jGtIugAHKk — Alison McMeekin (@alisonmcmeekin) February 10, 2017

@alisonmcmeekin @davemcmeekin3 @abcnewsAdelaide so hard for them - thanks for doing something & not just driving by & leaving him — BrownSquirrel (@BrownSquirrel) February 10, 2017

That was one thirsty little fella.

People are sharing tips on how to help look after the koalas.

Prepping for hot #weather in the #BlueMountains. Bird baths, pet bowls and water bottles filled. Stay cool. Pic: Bruce Stephens #heatwave pic.twitter.com/gOhTVBwalP — Rebecca Lang (@Rebecca_Lang) February 9, 2017

They sure do appear to be adaptable little creatures…this guy’s just chillin’.

Aussie's cooling off in the Heatwave. This little guy's got the right idea #AussieHeatwave #Koala pic.twitter.com/3e5914ewFP — Ricc T (@RiccRockets) February 11, 2017

With temperatures, over 40 degrees in some parts of the country, humans obvs need to make sure they look after themselves too.

And if you need help imagining just how hot it is Down Under right now, this map should do it.

A few years ago, #Australia added purple to weather maps to reflect extreme heat. That color is now required #Heatwave2017 (temps in °C) pic.twitter.com/Bk1ZPV8zU4 — UN Climate Action (@UNFCCC) February 10, 2017

*sweats just thinking about it*