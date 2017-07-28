This couple’s dog absolutely stole the show at their wedding

Wedding guests know very well not to upstage the loved-up couple at the ceremony, but for Sheree Atcheson and Sean McCrory, pride of place was given for one lucky attendee: their pup, Alfie.

The Irish Yorkie took up the honourable position of ring bearer at the couple’s nuptials in June.

Just look at how happy he is about it.

One month ago today <3 pic.twitter.com/lR0TeHHdwE — Sheree Atcheson (@nirushika) July 4, 2017

The beautiful pup carried out his duties with gusto and gracefulness.

Not to mention, he pulled off his doggo suit and bow tie with natural charm and style.

Proud dog parent Atcheson told the Press Association: “Alfie’s role in our wedding was very obviously to steal the show.

Sheree and Sean are proud dog parents to the seven-year-old Yorkie (Kat Mervyn Photography/@Katshootsweddings)

“There was no other option for our ring bearer and he has been involved in all of our big choices in life – where we live, where we work, what holidays we take. So having him involved in our biggest day was a no-brainer.”

The Belfast-based newlyweds are dedicated owners of the pup, who has been a constant fixture in both their lives for the past five years.

Here he is, having a quiet moment with his beloved human ‘mum’ (Kat Mervyn Photography/@Katshootsweddings)

“Sean and I both love dogs so much and we’ve always wanted our own dog. Alfie was originally my dog, who lived at my parent’s house whilst I went to uni, but when me and Sean got our own place, we brought Alfie up as a ‘tester’ for a week. That was five years ago and he hasn’t left since.

“Alfie is our ‘dog son’ and he is the glue that holds our little family together.”

News about Alfie’s fame seems to have reached the star himself – he was seen putting on a rather wonderful show for his Instagram fans very recently…

On top of learning how to deal with his new found fame, Alfie learnt a new trick today 🐶✨👌🏽#dogtricks #spin A post shared by Alfie The Great (@alfiethegreat_) on Jul 27, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Alfie, please keep being good.