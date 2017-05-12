This couple had a lightsaber battle at their wedding instead of a first dance

Having a traditional first dance at a wedding is old hat. A lightsaber duel is a far better way to begin matrimony.

That's what this couple from the US did and it's the sort of first dance Star Wars lovers must dream of.

The dance-cum-duel was uploaded by the bride's brother, Jeremy, who said it had been worked on for months.

Congrats to the happy couple on a great first dance and their wedding!

All they were missing is Luke Skywalker (aka Mark Hamill) behind the bar. He showed he was a dab hand at pulling a pint while in Kerry last year.