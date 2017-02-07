This couple got the best engagement photos with Celine Dion

When Austin McMillan's boyfriend Nick Janevski got down on one knee to propose she was shocked. So was Celine Dion.

The couple had gone to see the singer in Las Vegas and managed to get back stage to meet the woman and it was there that Nick decided to propose.

Not only was Austin shocked, but Celine looks blown away by the proposal.

Austin posted the photo on her Instagram account with a follow up where Celine has an even better reaction to love on display in front of her.

The lucky new bride-to-be posted that Celine Dion "is about the only person I wouldn't mind photobombing the pictures of our proposal".

As engagement photos go, those are pretty special. We hope the first dance in My Heart Will Go On.

Congrats guys!

