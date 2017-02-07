This couple got the best engagement photos with Celine Dion
When Austin McMillan's boyfriend Nick Janevski got down on one knee to propose she was shocked. So was Celine Dion.
The couple had gone to see the singer in Las Vegas and managed to get back stage to meet the woman and it was there that Nick decided to propose.
when @celinedion is just as shocked as you are at your PROPOSAL !!! there are no words to describe this moment! what i thought was just going to be a special night seeing my favorite performer turned out to be a night filled with so much happiness, surprise & celebration with everyone we love & even ended with donuts and ice cream so idk how it could get better! i get to marry the man of my dreams & grow old with my best friend ❤️ God's timing is so perfect. nothing could be better than this!!
Not only was Austin shocked, but Celine looks blown away by the proposal.
Austin posted the photo on her Instagram account with a follow up where Celine has an even better reaction to love on display in front of her.
The lucky new bride-to-be posted that Celine Dion "is about the only person I wouldn't mind photobombing the pictures of our proposal".
As engagement photos go, those are pretty special. We hope the first dance in My Heart Will Go On.
Congrats guys!
