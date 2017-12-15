This Cork pub is giving out free Christmas dinners for anyone spending the day alone

From airports arrivals to family get-togethers, Christmas can be described as a magical time of year for most families, writes Anna O'Donoghue.

But for many, sharing the day with others is not possible.

One Cork pub has decided to share the true meaning of Christmas and make the season a little easier of those spending it alone.

Casey’s pub in Clonakilty are giving free Christmas dinners to those not surrounded by family or friends.

“Are you alone or do you know someone who will be alone this Christmas?,” they’ve posted on their Facebook page.

“If so, then we here at Casey’s would like to make your day the little bit easier. We are offering a full Christmas dinner on us! Christmas dinners can be collected Christmas Eve from 12:30pm - 8:30pm”.

Since they posted the offer, they’ve received many requests from people offering to give them a hand with the preparations.

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in West Cork.