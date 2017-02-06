This Cork man's unique ad for an 'extraordinary car' has gone viral

Saying goodbye to a beloved car can be as difficult as parting with a loved one, as Corkonian Gregory Higgins has learned.

Gregory's BMW Z4 - Sabine to her friends - is a car like no other in his eyes. Unfortunately he is selling her, but he has penned a heartfelt ode to the car in a DoneDeal advert.

"Sabine is unique and she deserves better than the standard, 'NCT cheap to run' ad," Gregory says. "Cars have personalities - you create and share memories together, and I (and anybody who has spent time with her) have had so much fun for the last two years.

"In an ideal world I'd hold onto her, but I can't. I wanted people to see Sabine as more than just a silver convertible. Something that can put a smile on your face on the commute to work in the morning.

"I think people forget that cars can bring so much joy.

"A great car makes the ordinary things extraordinary. For me, Sabine has been extraordinary so she deserved an extraordinary ad."

Extraordinary it is. Read the ad in full below:

Low mileage and mechanically excellent 180 bhp straight-six BMW Z4 for sale. My car, (her name is Sabine, say hello) has a service history which is longer than the findings of the Chilcot inquiry, and is currently wearing new Pirelli Cinturato P7s'. I bought her two years ago at the beginning of my quarter-life crisis, but as I approach my 30's and the status-anxiety has disappeared, I've decided that the time has come to say goodbye. Whilst Sabine is mechanically perfect, she's currently undergoing a period of minor electrical strife, so the roof isn't retracting under power and the airbag light has illuminated. With that in mind I've priced her accordingly, allowing you to grab a bargain before the summer and the annual 40% convertible price increase. (Open to 'swapping' offers for another 08+ ultimate driving machine (BMW), something to tow a horsebox, or at the most basic, something more James May as opposed James Bond.)

After Gregory's ad gained a huge amount of attention online, there has been a high amount of interest in Sabine.

"People have been in contact, and I hope that somebody who has a shared philosophy takes her onto the next stage of her life."

We hope so too.