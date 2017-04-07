This Cork guy's cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Dive' will give you chills

A Cork man's cover of an Ed Sheeran song is one of the best things you'll listen to this week.

22-year-old Daniel O'Sullivan, who is living in Dublin, took on Ed Sheeran's 'Dive' and nailed it.

Daniel uploaded the video, which was filmed by Coffee Hill Studios, on Monday and it has since been viewed over 20k times.

Check it out:

He has received nothing but praise since his cover went online.

Daniel has previously performed in Cork's Everyman Theatre, and we're sure he has a huge music career ahead of him.

[media-insta]https://www.instagram.com/p/BQI4ivvgzVA/[/media]
By Denise O’Donoghue

