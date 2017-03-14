This Cork guy is just back from a 70-day Persian Gulf odyssey

Everybody has heard about the amazing exploits of the O’Donovan brothers at the Olympics last year but Cork has another hero making waves in watersports, writes Rob McNamara.

A Bishopstown native who has recently completed a 2,000 kilometre, 70-day kayaking trip across the Persian Gulf wants to use his expertise to make the sport more popular in Cork.

Colin Wong, aged 32, has recently returned from the expedition, paddling the coastline from Qatar to Oman as part of the Kayak4Kuwait team, to raise awareness and educate the public about the condition of the ocean and its marine life in Kuwait.

A former student of Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh and a graduate of UCC in Physical Education and Sports Studies, Colin made headlines in 2015 when he finished second in the prestigious Liffey Descent marathon canoe race.

For the Kayak4Kuwait expedition, he lived on a diet of oats, bars, coffee, tuna and pasta during the physically gruelling trip.

“It was seven to 10 hours a day, sometimes 12. It was like one of those times in your life that you’ll never forget,” said Colin.

Cork's Colin Wong on his adventures.

The trip wasn’t all plain sailing, though.

“One of our support ships sunk. The second support ship that we had, the guidelines between the mast and the boat all snapped off during a big storm in Oman and the boat starting swaying from side to side. It was definitely the most dangerous thing that happened on the trip. We had to send a mayday to the coastguard,” said Colin.

Now thinking about his next expedition, Colin is planning to set up a kayaking school in the city and he says that Leeside is the perfect place for the sport to grow.

“The aim is to get as many people kayaking in Cork as is possible. I’m trying to figure out the best way to introduce the sport to people and give them an opportunity, because it’s an amazing sport.

“I’m going to start small. I want to give people who want to get involved the opportunity to go as far and even further than I have.

“The dream is to see this sport reach another level,” Colin who also spent seven months in Africa.

In terms of emulating the success of the O’Donovan brothers, Colin said would love to compete in the Olympics in 2018 if there was funding available for kayaking.

This article first appeared in the Evening Echo