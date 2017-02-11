This Cork bookshop has built a wall for Donald Trump in its window

Donald Trump might be struggling to build a wall on the Mexican border, but the staff at Liam Ruiséal Teo on Oliver Plunkett Street have built him his very own book wall in their window, writes David Linnane of the Evening Echo.

Known for their topical, tongue-in-cheek book displays, this one features books that the staff feel reflect the political landscape of the Trump Era.

The books include a travel guide to Mexico, War and Peace, a Detox Your Ego guide, a kids’ picture book called I’m The Best, and Cormac McCarthy’s post-apocalyptic The Road. Of course, the window also features George Orwell’s 1984, with the quote “If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face — forever” displayed.

Trump-style wall window display at Liam Ruiseal bookshop on Oliver Plunkett Street. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

William Geoghegan, who put the window together with fellow staff member Fionnuala Herlihy, said that he doesn’t think President Trump would have read any of the books, if he has read any books at all.

He said that the businessman, who has a number of books to his name, has never been a big seller in Cork.

“He would never have been that popular here. A few people would have known him, but people didn’t know much about him until he got the candidacy.

However, he said that if the President was to release a book now, it could be a bestseller.

“If he brought out a book now it would do very well. He might bring out a book of tweets like Gerry Adams,” he said.

In recent days, Mr Trump has again been using Twitter to hit out against judges who are refusing to allow his immigrant ban to be reintroduced.

Mr Trump yesterday vowed to fight an appeal court decision refusing to reinstate his ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations, tweeting: “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Making a brief, impromptu appearance in the West Wing following the decision, Mr Trump said the ruling was a “political decision.” He said he did not believe the decision undercut his presidency and his administration would “win the case.”

This story first appeared in today's Evening Echo.