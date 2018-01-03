This cop got jumped by a rather unusual suspect

Officers in the US apprehended an unexpected thief over the Christmas period – a squirrel suspected of breaking into a home and eating biscuits.

In spectacular bodycam footage posted to Facebook by the Brockport Police Department in New York, Officer Sime can be seen entering a family’s kitchen.

The family had called police to help them get rid of a squirrel who had broken into their home and reportedly eaten biscuits in their kitchen.

As the officers enter the kitchen, the suspect makes a break for it, aiming directly at the officer’s body camera.

Sime and his partner Officer Dawson can be heard guffawing loudly as they get over the shock of the rodent’s sudden bid to escape.

The squirrel was finally captured by officers and lived another day. Let’s hope it leaves behind its life of crime.