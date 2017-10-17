This controversial toastie hack will have you questioning everything

Toasties are like the food equivalent of a hug, and something that even the most inept cook knows how to make.

Well, that’s what you might have thought, but this food writer’s toastie hack will make you completely reconsider the simple recipe.

That’s right, Tristan Lutze wants you to shun your beloved butter and instead, slather mayonnaise on the outside of your cheese toasties.

Before you get up in arms, just hear him out. He writes on Australian site news.com.au: “There’s something else in your fridge that’s far more effective as a coating for your toasted cheese sandwich than butter.

“It browns the bread more evenly, burns less quickly (so you can melt that cheese properly), tastes just as good and, most importantly, spreads easily on even the softest of breads: mayonnaise.”

He then furthers his point with some science: “While butter splits into oil and solids, the latter of which burns quickly against the hotplate, mayonnaise is perfectly emulsified, meaning no more blackened patches. And whole egg mayonnaise — the kind you buy in a jar — has the same ratio of salt, so you won’t be sacrificing any flavour.”

OK, Tristan speaks a lot of sense, but he’s forgetting something – not everyone likes mayonnaise.

In fact, mayo might just be the most divisive of all the condiments. A lot of people out there think it has the power to ruin a good dish.

ANY mayonnaise

Will ruin any sandwich

Mayo is evil#Haiku #NationalPoetryDay — Ghee Buttersnaps (@MetalFRO) September 28, 2017

Why ruin a dish by adding mayonnaise to it. why. — Mona Lisa (@Somnia_Tua) September 20, 2017

How to ruin anything: put mayonnaise on it. — Dan V Rico (@Mr_Nohbdy) August 12, 2017

However, some people aren’t such haters and think it’s a pretty genius hack, judging by the comments on Tristan’s Instagram post.

(Instagram/PA)

Toasties might be a the kind of food that brings people together, but mayonnaise definitely is not.