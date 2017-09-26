This comedian decided to insult every flag in the world on Twitter and his journey is enthralling

One comedian has put his own spin on the patriotism debate by taking to Twitter to sort-of insult every flag of every country.

Some NFL players have been taking a knee during the American national anthem, following in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps by peacefully protesting perceived racial injustice, while others have linked arms or simply stayed in their locker rooms – this has led to discussion in the US about patriotism and protest.

Comedian Ken Cheng is the man behind the flag tweets – speaking to indy100, he said: “People are getting worked up at the idea of disrespecting a flag but I thought it would be fun to do all of them, in the true spirit of equality. I don’t actually hate them, in fact not caring about them either way is why I’m happy to disrespect them”.

Thread where I disrespect every flag of every country one by one



The US flag: god it's shite



[1/195] pic.twitter.com/au3hQaHBUg — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

He started with the flag of the US and he didn’t stop there.

The United Kingdom didn’t get off lightly – what’s up with those diagonals?

United Kingdom:



What is this why are the red diagonals not even aligned



[2/195] pic.twitter.com/UtntaF6fFw — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

He got France with some ice cream banter – oh that’s cold.

wtf you didn't even try, just 3 colours what are you an ice cream



[3/195] pic.twitter.com/2y4dAw2L85 — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

The total of 195 flags is a huge undertaking and one which Ken is not even close to completing at the time of writing, but it looks as though he’s in it for the long haul.

people are wondering if I will do all 195 and oh boy they underestimate my commitment to one joke — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

After a few flags though, Ken’s tweets became reasonably complimentary.

Ecuador has astonishing detail. Eagle, mountain, boat, river. If you magnify 1,000x there is actually another flag on the boat



[21/195] pic.twitter.com/Tp7RH2zjjC — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

It wasn’t long before that all changed. Unlucky Denmark.

also ppl have been saying I've gone soft but I am a reasonable man, I will give credit where credit is due



like grow up Denmark



[24/195] pic.twitter.com/QM2FT4oibI — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

Ken’s project then took a twist as he announced he had an audition coming up that could distract from the task.

Accompanying poll: should I skip the audition? — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

I don't care about my career anymore



Bahamas it look likes the start of a solar eclipse by a triangular moon



[29/195] pic.twitter.com/6IgFYp8shJ — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

I did the audition in the end, I only had one line and my instincts kicked in and I went "Austria, your flag sucks"



[31/195] pic.twitter.com/JUO7eM6yi5 — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

While he did attend the audition, albeit distractedly, another layer was added to the story with the addition of a presumably fictitious intern.

So I'm looking to hire an intern to take over while I'm busy please send me your CV and relevant skills



Estonia i'm asleep



[36/195] pic.twitter.com/6esKpDbkld — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

The “intern” was introduced as Humbert Wendell and he had plenty to say.

hey guys it's Humbert Wendell taking over, Ken took a break to play Mario Kart



Georgia, you're obsessed with St George



[48/195] pic.twitter.com/Ca2IqI3hps — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

Wendell’s first tweet was a critique of Georgia’s flag before he moved on to more pun-themed posts.

Ken said I shouldn't do so many bad puns, but he will Nauru (now rue) the day he tells Humbert what to do



PS whats going on here



[51/195] pic.twitter.com/1Nw3ozc3Wt — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

However, “creative disagreements” very quickly became a factor, which is where Wendell was presumably asked to leave.

Humbert Wendell will no longer be tweeting from this account due to creative disagreements.



Laos this is crap



[58/195] pic.twitter.com/nBzHqemSKP — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 25, 2017

Ken still has more than 100 flags to go but seems to have settled into a more manageable pace.

Also have had calls for Nepal, don't worry,got something special planned.



Dominica could've picked any bird and chose a parrot



[71/165] pic.twitter.com/WBnhSU8slj — Ken Cheng (@kenchengcomedy) September 26, 2017

Will he complete 195 out of 195 or will he start to flag?