This classic love story of one father and a cube is as hilarious as it is confusing

Romeo and Juliet, Harry and Sally, Kim and Kanye… and now this father and his cube join the list of classic love stories.

Don’t believe us? Just have a look at the pictures Shaun Moriarty’s dad Tom sent him of his new best friend: the cube.

And here’s the happy couple together.

Shaun was understandably confused as to why his dad has a) made a cube and b) become its best friend, but we’re sure glad he shared the photos with us. However, his dad’s reasons for doing this remain unclear.

Fans around the globe want to know more about the cube.

What’s perhaps most perplexing for Shaun is how his dad and the cube have gone viral.

Others are also rendered speechless by the odd couple.

But who are we to judge? It’s a touching reminder that you can find happiness in unexpected places.

They have even inspired works of art, showing how iconic they are.

Ah, love – it remains as unexplained and mysterious as ever, but we can only hope that you manage to find your own cube some day.
