This classic love story of one father and a cube is as hilarious as it is confusing

Romeo and Juliet, Harry and Sally, Kim and Kanye… and now this father and his cube join the list of classic love stories.

Don’t believe us? Just have a look at the pictures Shaun Moriarty’s dad Tom sent him of his new best friend: the cube.

(Shaun Moriarty)

And here’s the happy couple together.

Shaun was understandably confused as to why his dad has a) made a cube and b) become its best friend, but we’re sure glad he shared the photos with us. However, his dad’s reasons for doing this remain unclear.

@HumbleRando he made it himself from foam-core board (I don't know why) cheers — RUMOKO (@RUMOKO) January 2, 2017

Fans around the globe want to know more about the cube.

@RUMOKO Where did he get it??? And what is it made of??? I'm entirely serious about my inquiry. — Oddree (@Oddddreeee) January 3, 2017

What’s perhaps most perplexing for Shaun is how his dad and the cube have gone viral.

people like the cube — RUMOKO (@RUMOKO) January 3, 2017

Others are also rendered speechless by the odd couple.

But who are we to judge? It’s a touching reminder that you can find happiness in unexpected places.

@RUMOKO @mh4k I hope your dad and his cube are very happy together. — Mark Pesce (@mpesce) January 2, 2017

They have even inspired works of art, showing how iconic they are.

The office is quiet and I'm drawing viral dads. Tell me what to draw next pic.twitter.com/aBTrULy5LR — horny pooper (@lonelydandruff) January 4, 2017

Ah, love – it remains as unexplained and mysterious as ever, but we can only hope that you manage to find your own cube some day.