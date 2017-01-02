This chippy got an order for cold and flu tablets and what happened next will cheer up anyone with the sniffles

When it comes to ordering through Just Eat from your fave local chippy, the comments section can come in pretty handy.

Maybe you ask for extra mushy peas. Maybe all you wish for in life is loads of vinegar, and you tell them so. Or, maybe you’re not feeling fab and have a slightly more unusual request… a side of cold and flu tablets, anyone?

Good to see my customers making use of the “add



Feeleys Fish and Chip Shop in Belfast decided to share a picture of a customer’s receipt on its Facebook page, which read: “Will you please stop in Spar on the way and get me Benylin cold and flu tablets and I’ll give you the money. Only ordering food so I can get the tablets, I’m dying sick xx.”

(We particularly enjoy the friendly added touch of the kisses at the end of the message, by the way.)

When posting the unusual request online, Feeleys chippy wrote: “Good to see my customers making use of the ‘add comments’ section!! Words absolutely fail me.” Yeah, us too…

But the best bit of the story is yet to come – it seems the chip shop and the Just Eat delivery driver went beyond the call of duty and actually delivered the medicine to the customer.

(Screengrab/Facebook)

Feeleys posted a snap of some Benilyn cold and flu capsules in the comments on its Facebook post with the caption “only the best service here at Feeleys…p.s. get well soon”.

The customer herself – Fiona Cuffe – later commented on the post saying “cheers boys”, along with a picture of her holding the medicine in her hand.

(Screengrab/Facebook)

And in another comment, Feeleys also offered Fiona a meal for free when she’s feeling better.

Reaction GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Now, that’s what you call good customer service.