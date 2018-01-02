This chef took an unpleasant dish from Peep Show and made it mouthwatering

YouTube chef Andrew Rea has become an internet sensation with his recreations and reinterpretations of food from film and television over the past year – and he’s now turned his attention to British comedy.

His show, Binging With Babish, this week tackles a dish from Channel 4’s award-winning sitcom Peep Show. As usual, Rea at first remakes Mark Corrigan’s “Moroccan pasta” true to on-screen recipe, before creating his own delicious version.

Rea told the Press Association he’s a “huge, longtime fan” of Peep Show, which starred David Mitchell and Robert Webb.

“Mark and Sophie’s wedding has got to be the most painfully funny story ever filmed,” he said. “My favourite episode is probably ‘Shrooming’.”

Rea is self taught and films his shows from his kitchen in Harlem, New York. He has had over 166 million views on his channel for recipes from TV shows and films ranging from Spongebob Squarepants to Game Of Thrones and Harry Potter to Goodfellas.

Asked if he has plans to recreate more foodstuffs from British comedy shows, Rea said: “Absolutely, I get lots of requests for the ‘triple fried egg chili chutney sandwich’ from Red Dwarf! And I’m always open to new ideas and suggestions!”

Rea recently added a new show to his roster on his channel called Basics With Babish, which teaches cooking techniques. He has also released a podcast called Bedtime With Babish, in which he reads literature to help send people to sleep.

“Binging With Babish will continue weekly through 2018,” said Rea. “As will Basics With Babish and Bedtime With Babish, with a much bigger show about food and culture on the horizon.”