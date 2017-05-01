This chef creates incredible replicas of sportsmen, film stars and shoes out of sushi

A chef has merged his passion for his job with his personal interests creating miniature replicas of sportsmen, film characters and shoes out of sushi.

Yujia Hu – the owner and chef of Sakana Sushi Milano, a Japanese restaurant in Milan – began making onigiri art for fun. A big fan of the NBA, TV the silver screen, some of his first creations were that of basketball stars and film stars.

“Logangiri” and “Stephengiri Curry” @chrisangelat)

Soon his passion for the art grew to trainers and shoes, starting with the iconic Nike Jordans and gradually moving on to current footwear fashion.

Air Jordans (@chrisangelat)

Each onigiri takes 20-30 minutes to create depending on the detail, and Yujia shares each work of art on his social media page.

Yeezy Boosts (@chrisangelat)

Yujia said: “I think there is no way to define my creations. It represent the simpleness of myself.

“For someone, it may be a simply beautiful image, a good idea, or a simply different way to make sushi”.

You can check out more of Yujia’s onigiri art on his Instagram page.