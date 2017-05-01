This chef creates incredible replicas of sportsmen, film stars and shoes out of sushi
A chef has merged his passion for his job with his personal interests creating miniature replicas of sportsmen, film characters and shoes out of sushi.
Yujia Hu – the owner and chef of Sakana Sushi Milano, a Japanese restaurant in Milan – began making onigiri art for fun. A big fan of the NBA, TV the silver screen, some of his first creations were that of basketball stars and film stars.
Soon his passion for the art grew to trainers and shoes, starting with the iconic Nike Jordans and gradually moving on to current footwear fashion.
Each onigiri takes 20-30 minutes to create depending on the detail, and Yujia shares each work of art on his social media page.
Yujia said: “I think there is no way to define my creations. It represent the simpleness of myself.
“For someone, it may be a simply beautiful image, a good idea, or a simply different way to make sushi”.
You can check out more of Yujia’s onigiri art on his Instagram page.
