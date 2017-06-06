This cat is set to become the next bowling sensation

When a group of friends were hitting up the bowling alley, they picked up a slightly unusual new teammate en route.

This cat was so keen to get involved in the game that he sat and watched the whole thing – and Reddit user macdadebj posted their new mascot online much to everyone’s delight.

(macdadebj/Reddit)

macdadebj said that he and his friends first ran into the cat in the car park, and it decided to follow them in and join in on the fun.

“It followed us from the front counter to the lanes and stayed there for the whole game – and stole a friend’s seat,” macdadebj said.

Who knows, maybe the cat was just trying to pick up some tips for his next match with his fellow furry friends?

As they didn’t know the cat’s name, macdadebj and his friends decided to dub him Jack.

macdadebj said: “Jack will definitely be an honorary member of our bowling team from now on!”