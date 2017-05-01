This cat found the hero she needed after falling into a dock

Cats aren’t generally the biggest fans of taking a dip, so when Felix fell into the water at London’s Royal Docks things looked pretty grim.

Luckily, there was a hero on hand to rescue her from her ordeal.

Felix the RoDMA office cat had a lucky escape as Scott rushed save her from the water after a tussle with another cat! She is safe & sound. pic.twitter.com/Km03vzYno1 — London's Royal Docks (@YourRoyalDocks) May 1, 2017

Felix is the office cat of the Royal Docks Management Authority (RoDMA) and found herself in the drink after getting into a scuffle with another mog.

Thankfully, a passer-by in a red jumper was on hand to rescue the frightened feline.

But the RoDMA team reports “she suffered no injury or trauma” and “seems to be completely unaware that the rest of the RoDMA team have been laughing behind her back after the blasé ‘nothing to see here’ routine that followed her dunking”.