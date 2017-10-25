This carved pumpkin is peak 21st century horror

It’s pumpkin carving season, and one Halloween lover has made something to cast fear into the hearts of the modern human.

User fordr015 posted this abomination to Reddit – take a look.

(fordr015/Reddit)

Truly chilling. So what inspired the pumpkin-sculpting maestro?

“I was trying to think of ideas scary or funny and saw my phone was dying,” fordr015 said. “I went with the design of an older low battery symbol so more people could relate.”

And relate they have. The post of the diminishing phone battery pumpkin received over 70,000 upvotes on the site.

If you’re reading this on a phone with a dying battery – sorry to tease you like this.