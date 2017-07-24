This cart ride down a Canadian mountain is strangely but beautifully hypnotic

The Skyline Luge at Mont Tremblant is possibly the most enjoyable way to descend a mountain yet.

Skiers, snowboarders and cyclists, move aside: there’s another way to get down a mountain and it’s by far the coolest on offer.

Mont Tremblant’s Skyline Luge offers climbers the opportunity to glide down the mountainside on a unique purpose-built track, and as YouTube user Savan Brahmbhatt’s stunning footage shows, it’s well worth the trip.

Riders get the chance to twist and turn their way down the mountainside, dipping in-between fellow carters and taking in the stunning views of the surrounding Quebec countryside.

This man was so excited he decided to descend the ride while playing his harmonica:

De la luge en jouant de l'harmonica! One-man-band Brody Buster heads down the luge while playing a harmonica! Brody Buster's One Man Band #BluesTremblant #GoPro Posted by Tremblant on Tuesday, July 11, 2017

If that doesn’t make you want to burst into spontaneous musical expression, nothing will.