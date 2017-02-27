This cancer survivor posted a heartbreaking ad to Gumtree searching for friends after being bullied

A teenager penned a moving letter in an advertisement on Gumtree in a bid to find friends after surviving cancer.

Jordan Kosovich, 19, who lives in Perth, Australia, said that he is looking for some “mates” either guys or girls “around my age, I don’t mind”.

He wrote: “I have never had a chance to have a proper social life because when I was seven years old I got diagnosed with cancer (leukaemia) which I had for four years. I couldn’t be more proud that I survived it, but in all honesty the day I found out I had cancer my childhood stopped in its tracks and it never recovered.

(This) meant I missed out on a great deal of social time, which made it really challenging for me during primary school because I missed two years as I was too sick to go. Things didn’t get any better for me throughout high school it was a really horrible experience for me no one ever gave me a chance no matter what.

“Most recently I have tried to get to know people outside of the environment where I have met them, but when I have tried to, they just haven’t given me a chance when I just wanted to be friends with them. This is my second year outside of school and I’m trying everything to turn my life around even though I haven’t got a great amount going right for me at the moment.

“I feel like I have never had any luck so I thought it was the time that I needed to try something different in an attempt to turn my life around. I want to feel like a normal 19 year old for once and just do everything I should be doing at my age.”

It’s unclear as to whether Jordan has found a few friends yet since the ad has gone live, but all our fingers are crossed for him.