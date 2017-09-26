This Canadian author described Donald Trump as the ‘political equivalent’ of London’s fatberg

Canadian author and journalist Naomi Klein was the international guest speaker at this year’s Labour Party conference, and she didn’t hold back in her description of US president Donald Trump.

Klein, who has previously interviewed Jeremy Corbyn, addressed delegates in Brighton on Tuesday afternoon.

And when it came to describing President Trump, she used a very “local example”.

You heard that correctly – Klein likened President Trump to a congealed lump of fat and sanitary products found in sewers, and more specifically the recent fatberg found under London.

She said: “You know that horrible thing currently clogging up London’s sewers – I believe you call it the fatberg – well, Trump is the political equivalent of that.”

She continued: “He is a merger of all that is noxious in the culture, in the economy and in the body politic, all kind of glommed together in a self-adhesive mass.”