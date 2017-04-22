This burn from Samsung on Twitter is absolutely savage

It turns out that Samsung is absolutely on fire on Twitter, as one user found out when he dared to post something a bit lewd.

Here’s how the clap back went down. First, Samsung posted a perfectly innocent photo of the new Galaxy S8 phone, asking people what the first photo they took on it was.

Got your hands on the Galaxy S8? Show us the first photo you took. pic.twitter.com/HDTHWibR0A — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) April 21, 2017

Twitter user @savEdward’s response was pretty racy, and probably not the kind of thing Samsung had in mind.

@SamsungMobileUS It was a dick pic — Edward (@savEdward) April 21, 2017

The tone successfully lowered, Samsung replied with a single, perfect emoji.

Yep, that’s right – in just one character Samsung managed to burn @savEdward over the presumed size of his manhood. And don’t worry, Samsung knew exactly how cheeky it was being.

And its banter is winning Samsung a whole lot of love…although probably not from @savEdward.

Talk about shots fired.

So now you know: don’t mess with Samsung.