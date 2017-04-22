This burn from Samsung on Twitter is absolutely savage
It turns out that Samsung is absolutely on fire on Twitter, as one user found out when he dared to post something a bit lewd.
Here’s how the clap back went down. First, Samsung posted a perfectly innocent photo of the new Galaxy S8 phone, asking people what the first photo they took on it was.
Got your hands on the Galaxy S8? Show us the first photo you took. pic.twitter.com/HDTHWibR0A— Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) April 21, 2017
Twitter user @savEdward’s response was pretty racy, and probably not the kind of thing Samsung had in mind.
@SamsungMobileUS It was a dick pic— Edward (@savEdward) April 21, 2017
The tone successfully lowered, Samsung replied with a single, perfect emoji.
April 21, 2017
Yep, that’s right – in just one character Samsung managed to burn @savEdward over the presumed size of his manhood. And don’t worry, Samsung knew exactly how cheeky it was being.
April 21, 2017
And its banter is winning Samsung a whole lot of love…although probably not from @savEdward.
@SamsungMobileUS @savEdward SCREEEEEAAAAAAAMMMMMMIIIIIINNNNNNGGGGG!— Tundé Lahren (@ThatsSoTunde) April 21, 2017
@SamsungMobileUS @savEdward pic.twitter.com/DkfYb16zZM— F⚡️ (@A_frx) April 22, 2017
@SamsungMobileUS @savEdward pic.twitter.com/eX3eZmfKuI— ☕️ erica (@eyetwitchy) April 22, 2017
Talk about shots fired.
@SamsungMobileUS @savEdward pic.twitter.com/cOCkZS27Ge— JQ (@JillQberry) April 21, 2017
@SamsungMobileUS @savEdward Ded pic.twitter.com/idtaYUxOwJ— Papi Jawnz (@josh_alexander1) April 22, 2017
@SamsungMobileUS @savEdward LMFAOOOOO RUTHLESS— issa 🌻 (@lssajoke) April 22, 2017
So now you know: don’t mess with Samsung.
