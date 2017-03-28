This burglar forgot to put his mask on until halfway through a robbery

A burglar has been caught on CCTV making a bit of a blunder.

CCTV captured a man performing an armed robbery in Washington DC, only to remember halfway through that he had forgotten to pull down his mask.

Footage shows the man approaching the cash register and demanding cash, then reaching up and pulling his balaclava down.

He didn’t seem too fazed by his forgetful moment, fleeing the scene with cash from the register.