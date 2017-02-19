This builders café got really busy when it was accidentally awarded a Michelin star

A builders’ cafe in France was inundated with new customers after it was accidentally listed as having a Michelin star by the awarding body’s website.

Bouche a Oreille in the city of Bourges serves beef bourguignon to its usuals for just €12.50 but the mistake saw the humble restaurant “swamped”.

L'histoire insolite du Bouche à oreille, étoilé Michelin par erreur, intéresse jusqu'au Pérou ! https://t.co/zYT0h9SEqf pic.twitter.com/kALXkSStUR — Le Berry Républicain (@leberry_fr) February 17, 2017

Veronique Jacquet, who runs the joint said: “I don’t have much space and there are only four waiters”.

The mistake didn’t make it into the guide (Christophe Ena/AP)

She said her son, who lives in Paris, almost died laughing when he heard about the mix-up and the restaurant has been inundated with reporters since the news broke.

The star should have gone to another restaurant near Paris with the same name. On hearing the mistake, the other Bouche a Oreille’s chef reportedly called Jacquet and they laughed about the whole thing together.

Michelin told the French newspaper Le Parisien: “We are sorry to have misled our customers.”