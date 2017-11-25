This British politician learned the hard way not to leave his phone unlocked
A British MP has left Twitter users guessing by tweeting a nonsensical message filled with emojis.
Conservative MP Johnny Mercer tweeted a picture of different coloured lines accompanied by some odd text on Saturday morning.
Speculation was rife about the cause of the odd tweet, especially after the MP had not addressed the reason for it, or deleted it, after a few hours.
Have your kids stolen your phone?— Miss T | #TeamTory (@Tory4Liberty) November 25, 2017
You speaking Welsh?— Euan Sheer (@pafceas) November 25, 2017
This happens to me all the time when my cat sits on my keyboard!!— Heidi Allen (@heidiallen75) November 25, 2017
Whether it was his children, an accident in his pocket, or holds a cryptic meaning – some of his 22,000 Twitter followers very much enjoyed the emoji-filled message.
At least someone has the guts to say it. https://t.co/Tyh0qKJNoX— Peter (@Capt_Darling) November 25, 2017
A work of art. It should hang in the @Tate— Simon James George (@SJGeorge6) November 25, 2017
Your poll tracker looks a little off.— Liberal Banter (@LiberalBants) November 25, 2017
Whatever the reason, trying to work it out was a fun way to start the weekend.
