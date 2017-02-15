This boyfriend is lucky to be alive after a very cheeky Valentine's Day prank
Ah Valentine's Day, a opportunity for devastating disappointment..
Wait – what?
That was how Laura Kerr was left feeling after being duped by her boyfriend into believing she was taking an impromptu trip to Paris for a celebration of their love.
Unfortunately the reality was far from romantic and Laura was left fuming at her boyfriends cheeky prank.
Instead of a romantic getaway, the boy was getting ready to watch some footy and wow! -his lucky girlfriend was invited!
Looks like she wasn't too impressed...
this boy is getting smacked into 2018 when I see him pic.twitter.com/zos9eVVzWw— LMK (@lauramariekerr) February 14, 2017
Thankfully, Laura soon saw the funny side, as did almost everyone on Twitter...
tweet went viral and now my notifications won't stop!!!!— LMK (@lauramariekerr) February 14, 2017
HOW is there this many people even on twitter?? pic.twitter.com/NuzuyuzEMr
Rang mum, told her about @jayspiersy prank and tweet going viral. She believes our next stop is The Ellen Show. 😂😂😂😂😂😂— LMK (@lauramariekerr) February 15, 2017
@lauramariekerr your bf is brilliant and your response is incredible. Cheers to both of you! Amazing!— Bill (@Neroon) February 15, 2017
And in case you were wondering, they didn't break up...
I love my boyfriend. I am grateful for everything he does. I am lying beside him, happy & in love. 😇— LMK (@lauramariekerr) February 14, 2017
