This boyfriend is lucky to be alive after a very cheeky Valentine's Day prank

Ah Valentine's Day, a opportunity for devastating disappointment..

Wait – what?

That was how Laura Kerr was left feeling after being duped by her boyfriend into believing she was taking an impromptu trip to Paris for a celebration of their love.

Unfortunately the reality was far from romantic and Laura was left fuming at her boyfriends cheeky prank.

Instead of a romantic getaway, the boy was getting ready to watch some footy and wow! -his lucky girlfriend was invited!

Looks like she wasn't too impressed...

this boy is getting smacked into 2018 when I see him pic.twitter.com/zos9eVVzWw — LMK (@lauramariekerr) February 14, 2017

Thankfully, Laura soon saw the funny side, as did almost everyone on Twitter...

tweet went viral and now my notifications won't stop!!!!

HOW is there this many people even on twitter?? pic.twitter.com/NuzuyuzEMr — LMK (@lauramariekerr) February 14, 2017

Rang mum, told her about @jayspiersy prank and tweet going viral. She believes our next stop is The Ellen Show. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — LMK (@lauramariekerr) February 15, 2017

@lauramariekerr your bf is brilliant and your response is incredible. Cheers to both of you! Amazing! — Bill (@Neroon) February 15, 2017

And in case you were wondering, they didn't break up...