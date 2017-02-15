This boyfriend is lucky to be alive after a very cheeky Valentine's Day prank

Ah Valentine's Day, a opportunity for devastating disappointment..

Wait – what?

That was how Laura Kerr was left feeling after being duped by her boyfriend into believing she was taking an impromptu trip to Paris for a celebration of their love.

Unfortunately the reality was far from romantic and Laura was left fuming at her boyfriends cheeky prank.

Instead of a romantic getaway, the boy was getting ready to watch some footy and wow! -his lucky girlfriend was invited!

Looks like she wasn't too impressed...

Thankfully, Laura soon saw the funny side, as did almost everyone on Twitter...

And in case you were wondering, they didn't break up...
