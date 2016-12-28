This boss is taking all of his employees on a week-long Caribbean cruise

Bosses are often not the most popular of people, but this one is sure to be in his employees’ good books after treating them all to a Caribbean cruise.

Gary Bertch, co-founder of Bertch Cabinets, a company that’s been creating and installing cabinets for nearly 40 years in Iowa, surprised his employees with a new year’s trip sailing the sunny Caribbean. All 840 of them.

Last year, Bertch challenged his staff to meet the goals he’d set in place for 2016, offering the cruise as an incentive, he told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. And it sure did pay off.

“We’re happy we were able to achieve our goals. And they’re never easy. The financial goal was the big one,” he said.

“We hit the other goals. Not by much. But we hit them. We’re looking forward to the following year.”

On January 8, Bertch, his wife – the cofounder of the company – and their employees will jet off to Miami to spend the night at a swanky hotel. The group will head to the port the day after for their week-long cruise of the Caribbean.

See folks, hard work does indeed pay off.