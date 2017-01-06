This body positive blogger has hit out at New Year diets in the most bad-ass way
Whether people are going crazy for gym classes, turning down every biscuit in the office because they “want to lose Christmas weight”, or doing a full-on juice cleanse, it can seem like the word “diet” and the phrase “New Year’s resolutions” are unavoidable right now. And it can be pretty easy to let that get on top of us.
Enter 23-year-old Megan Crabbe – who blogs here and is known as @bodyposipanda on Instagram – and some of her bad-ass words to live by.
Here's to another year of belly roll appreciation, cellulite celebration, and unapologetic self love. I refuse to make any resolutions to shrink myself. I refuse to see my reflection as a problem that needs fixing. I refuse to spend another year at war with my body. If you didn't conquer body love in 2016, that's okay. Because I believe in you so damn much, and I hope that this year you realise how powerful you truly are, how perfect your body really is, and how WORTHY you are of self love, exactly as you are. Here's to leaving self hatred behind and embracing our magic in 2017 ✨I'll be right here, cheering on every single one of you. And I am forever grateful to those of you who cheer for me too. Sending you all so much love! 💜💙💚🌈🌞 Undercrackers are @freyalingerie 🌟
Megan, who lives in Essex, calls herself a body positive feminist and, as someone who’s battled in the past to overcome an eating disorder, is all about helping her social media followers to learn to love themselves.
Lately I've been wondering how I made it out alive. Because really, I shouldn't be here. 7 years ago I was lying in a hospital bed and my parents were being told that I might not make it through the night. 6 years ago I was binging until I was sick. 4 years ago I was working out every day until the room started spinning and everything went black. When starvation wasn't enough there were laxatives and diet pills, ANYTHING to make me smaller. Anything to make me more perfect. I don't tell you about those times in my life to leave you shocked. And I never want you to think that you have to look like the picture on the left for your struggles to be valid - you don't. Your struggles are so so valid at any size. I tell you about them hoping that you will realise one thing: that if I can go from that fragile girl, 65lbs in a hospital bed completely consumed by anorexia, to the grown, belly roll loving, body positive woman I am today, then anyone can get here. ANYONE. Including you. You can overcome. You can rise up. You can take your power back. And you can sure as hell make peace with your body. You might not see that right now, but I do. So keep going, my love. Rise. 💜💙💚🌈🌞
When writing on Instagram recently about why she refuses to do any New Year diets, she said: “Here’s to another year of belly roll appreciation, cellulite celebration, and unapologetic self love.
“I refuse to make any resolutions to shrink myself. I refuse to see my reflection as a problem that needs fixing. I refuse to spend another year at war with my body.
“If you didn’t conquer body love in 2016, that’s okay. Because I believe in you so damn much, and I hope that this year you realise how powerful you truly are, how perfect your body really is, and how WORTHY you are of self love, exactly as you are.
“Here’s to leaving self hatred behind and embracing our magic in 2017.”
I thought we could probably use some joyful jiggling in our lives right now so it's #DONTHATETHESHAKE TIME! 💃💜 REMEMBER: your body is so worthy of love in all the shapes that movement creates. Your wiggle is wonderful! Your squish is spectacular! OWN YOUR JIGGLE MY BOPO BABES! Anyone can join the #donthatetheshake party and celebrate their jelly - it isn't about being a great dancer or looking super cool, it's just about moving with joy and finding love for our bods outside of a still picture frame! So if you feel up to it, GET SHAKING! And check out @donthatetheshake for more! 💜💙💚🌈🌞
Megan, who currently works as a carer for her older sister who has cerebral palsy, explained she started her blog because she wanted to let people know that there’s an alternative to “hating your body for your whole life”.
She added: “When I found the body positive community it was the first time I ever realised that being happy in my own skin was an option, before that I’d spent years on crash diets and extreme workout regimes, and before that I’d battled and overcome anorexia nervosa.
“Seeing all these people of all shapes and sizes unapologetically loving themselves opened my eyes to a whole new way of thinking, and I knew that I had to help spread the message to save people from a lifetime of self hatred.”
And she called New Year the “diet industry’s dream season”.
“Every year we’re bombarded with the message that in order to be beautiful, valuable, and happy we have to do whatever we can to shrink our bodies”, said Megan.
BRACE YOURSELVES PEOPLE. The annual New Year diet culture shitstorm is headed our way in full force. You know how it goes - we're all cosy and content with our Christmas food babies, and then suddenly BAM! We're being attacked from every angle by messages telling us that we need to slim down, tone up, give ourselves a full body makeover and never touch chocolate ever again. Out come the crash diets, dangerous detoxes, punishing workout DVDs, and all kinds of gadgets and gizmos promising to give us the body of our dreams, while actually doing nothing more than taking our money and leaving us hungry, tired, and hating our bodies more than ever. · Every year we're sold the idea that shrinking our bodies is the most worthwhile pursuit we could choose. The most important goal there is. Our number one aspiration in life! And it all hinges on that one big diet culture lie: that changing our bodies will finally bring us happiness. The thing is, most of us have gone round the weight loss merry-go-round enough times now to know that the promise of happiness in dress sizes dropped and pounds disappeared is stone cold bullshit. · So instead of buying into the lies this year, how about we do something different? How about setting body positive resolutions instead? I've made a list of 5 bopo NY resolutions that are live on the blog now ✨the link is in my bio!✨💜💙💚🌈🌞
“Most of the time this comes in the form of dangerously restrictive crash diets, or laxatives wrapped up in pretty packaging and marketed as ‘detoxes’.
“I want people to understand that the biggest industries in the world profit from making us believe that we’re not good enough, and I don’t want them to buy into that lie anymore. It isn’t our weight making us unhappy, it’s a culture that’s convinced us all that happiness only comes in a smaller size. ”
And, if you still need more reasons to think Megan is a total inspo when it comes to loving our bodies, here’s her message to people who felt guilty after eating their Christmas lunch.
TO ANYONE CURRENTLY FEELING GUILTY ABOUT THE AMOUNT OF FOOD IN THEIR STOMACH: it's okay. Tummies are supposed to grow and expand and let us experience all kinds of delicious moments. You are no less beautiful, valuable, or loveable whether you are full or empty. Treat your food baby nicely, don't pull or grab yourself, don't be rough. Be gentle, touch yourself kindly, appreciate the softness. And when the guilt creeps up, tell yourself that everything is okay, and that what you've eaten today doesn't determine one single bit of how wonderful you are. MERRY CHRISTMAS MY LOVES! 💜💙💚🌈🌞
“Tummies are supposed to grow and expand and let us experience all kinds of delicious moments,” she wrote in the caption. “You are no less beautiful, valuable, or loveable whether you are full or empty.”
Preach it, girl. We definitely know whose Instagram feed we will be checking out if we need a reminder to be body positive in 2017.
