This blogger has gone and got a covfefe 'tattoo'

It would seem the craze for the word of the moment – covfefe – has extended into the world of tattooing.

Blogger Xiaxue, from Singapore, posted a picture of what looks like a freshly inked tatt on the inside of her forearm of the nonsense word Donald Trump tweeted yesterday.

(Xiaxue)

Her fans were nothing short of shocked.

Oh dear god. — K O N S E P T (@EDWINKONSEPT) May 31, 2017

WHY — ㅤ (@coffeetalkb) May 31, 2017

But they had nothing to fear as Xiaxue revealed to the Press Association that it’s not a real tattoo and is just drawn, very realistically, with eyeliner.

She said: “I think the word itself is really cute and there was a lot of hype over it so I thought I’ll draw it to get a reaction.

“The reactions have ranged from people liking it to people telling me I’m super stupid.

“Meanwhile I’m just sitting here and enjoying the reactions.”

(Xiaxue)

Xiaxue is a Trump supporter so getting the tattoo might not have seemed as farfetched to some of her followers.

She described the President as “a master at playing the media like a fiddle” and has her own theory on the story behind covfefe: “I think it’s not a typo but a deliberate act meant to create conversation and buzz and at the same time humanise him.”

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Yesterday Trump tweeted: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe…” and sent the internet into meltdown over what the word meant.