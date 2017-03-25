This blind puppy was given a second chance after almost being put down

You’ve never seen joy until you’ve seen this video of Bea, a blind puppy, scuttering around.

The five-week-old Yorkshire Terrier was rejected by her breeder when they discovered she was blind, and taken to the vets to be put down.

But a concerned nurse stepped in to save the day and we couldn’t be more pleased, with Bea now looking like she’s loving everything life has to offer at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

The adorable puppy was given treatment and now can see a small amount, meaning she’s full of life.

And if that doesn’t make you smile, nothing will.