This blind dog pawing at a door that isn't there will melt your stone cold heart
Gyro the dog is the cutest Shiba Inu you’ve ever seen – and a video of him pawing at an open door proves it.
The video shows Gyro’s family calling him into the living room – but Gyro paws and whimpers and jumps up as though there is a door there.
When your dog is blind and doesn't realize that the door is already open😂 pic.twitter.com/sPMac2Nmxf— Niko Fountis (@NickFountis) April 12, 2017
His owner Niko Fountis, from New York, said that though Gyro has been blind for a few years, he “still manages to manoeuvre around the house and yard just fine”.
Niko also said that it is Gyro’s 13th birthday today – and he looks absolutely great.
Happy birthday Gyro!
