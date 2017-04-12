This blind dog pawing at a door that isn't there will melt your stone cold heart

Back to Discover Home

Gyro the dog is the cutest Shiba Inu you’ve ever seen – and a video of him pawing at an open door proves it.

The video shows Gyro’s family calling him into the living room – but Gyro paws and whimpers and jumps up as though there is a door there.

His owner Niko Fountis, from New York, said that though Gyro has been blind for a few years, he “still manages to manoeuvre around the house and yard just fine”.

Niko also said that it is Gyro’s 13th birthday today – and he looks absolutely great.

Dog
(Niko Fountis/PA)

Happy birthday Gyro!
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Dog, Shiba Inu, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover