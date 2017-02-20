This bizarre festival in Japan sees almost-naked men competing for incense sticks
If you’ve not heard of Japan’s Naked Man Festival, we’ll give you one guess what it involves.
Did you go for 9,000 men in white loin cloths fighting it out over bundles of incense by any chance? Because if so, you’ve got it in one.
People from all over the country travel to Okayama City every February to strip down and take part in Hadaka Matsuri.
宝木投下まで１時間を切りました！— 岡山市 （Okayama_city） (@Okayama_city) February 18, 2017
本堂大床には、すでに多くのはだか衆が集まっています！#西大寺会陽 #岡山市 #はだか祭り #saidaiji #okayama pic.twitter.com/K4t70Co4zT
Lucky sacred sticks – called shingi – are thrown into the crowd from the roof of the Saidaji Kannon-in Temple by a priest.
Anyone who manages to grab the batons and thrust them upright in a wooden measuring box is blessed with a year of happiness, according to Japanese tradition.
But it’s far from plain sailing to grab the incense – the almost-naked men literally shove each other out of the way for more than an hour.
So, even if they manage to get hold of the sacred sticks, which measure 4cm (1.6in) in diameter and 20cm (8in) in length, they’re quickly snatched away by others. Yep, looks like things get pretty intense.
宝木投下の瞬間です！#西大寺会陽 #岡山市 #はだか祭り #岡山 #saidaiji #okayama pic.twitter.com/mmE8GxYf1f— 岡山市 （Okayama_city） (@Okayama_city) February 18, 2017
Also, before heading into the temple, the competitors step into cold fountains to purify their bodies with water.
And in February in Okayama, temperatures can dip below freezing. Erm, no thanks.
２月の突き刺さるような寒さの中、まわし１つの男たちは垢離取場にて身を清める、それが西大寺会陽なのです！ pic.twitter.com/UhTLZnEEgw— 岡山市 （Okayama_city） (@Okayama_city) February 18, 2017
The festival originates from 500 years ago when worshippers competed to receive paper talismans called Go-o thrown by the priest, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation.
If you fancy seeing the Naked Man Festival for yourself, you can pay for a seat to watch from afar.
Don’t say we never give you eye-opening new travel ideas…
