This Beyonce-themed party will put all other baby showers to shame

There’s no denying it: no-one can slay a pregnancy quite like Beyonce. Every single maternity look she rocked became instantly iconic, so it’s unsurprising that she would be the inspiration for a baby shower.

Riley Andreu and her colleagues should win co-workers of the year, because they pulled off the most incredible baby shower for pregnant Katie – all, of course, themed around Queen Bey herself.

got to help throw a Beyoncé themed baby shower today at work pic.twitter.com/xjBF5nSNyD — riley (@yelirand) July 26, 2017

Riley says: “Katie is pregnant with twins and she loves Beyonce, so when it came time to plan her shower the theme just clicked.”

And when the group, who work in the marketing department at design company Humanscale in New York, decided on their theme, they really went to town.

“We had her flower crown and veil, along with the photo backdrop flower arch,” Riley says. “We had signs that said ‘#flawless’, ‘#slay’, ‘Boy Bye’, ‘I woke up like this’, and ‘OK babies now let’s get in formation’. We served lemonade as a refreshment and had a game called Say My Name where you matched the celebrity with the baby name.”

When some fans of the party wondered whether it was an expensive bash, Riley explained that it was actually quite cost-efficient.

we didn't spend that much! backdrop is a table cloth over a wooden palette we had, and we printed all the signs ourselves! — riley (@yelirand) July 26, 2017

In fact, the biggest expense was probably the doughnuts – but they obviously couldn’t be sacrificed.

And luckily, this dedication to Queen Bey went down an absolute treat. Riley says: “Katie loved it! It was a surprise and she was definitely shocked. We were all so happy with how it came out.”

In case you were wondering, the sketch of Beyonce featured on the card was done by fashion illustrator and designer Hayden Williams.

Katie wasn’t the only person who loved the baby shower. Riley’s tweet has gone viral, and people can’t get enough of this perfect tribute to Beyonce.

Now THESE are co workers 🐝 https://t.co/FVbWcBAiFv — Triple Aye (@AsShire) July 26, 2017

beyoncé will be proud 👏 — dønyé (@donyeburns) July 26, 2017

Bets on that you’ll be seeing a whole lot more Bey-themed baby showers in the future.

TAKE NOTE FOR MY NEXT BABY SHOWER OK https://t.co/L4m41LIC0A — 🍕PEKAVELI (@MuvaPekPek) July 27, 2017

@JanitaJohal @priyajasmineee we are doing this for each other — Michele Correa (@michelecorrrea) July 27, 2017

What a way to celebrate your new bey-bies.