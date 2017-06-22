This Belfast policeman laying down some moves is the video we all need right now

Ajendance dance company perform at the Maritime Festival in Belfast every year – but this year they had a rather special, impromptu guest join them.

An on-duty police officer tagged into the dance outside the Titanic building – and he nailed it.

Ajendance Dance Company This gem of a human took a minute on sunday at The Maritime Festival to call Ellen out on her dance skills and busted a few moves!! #PSNI #dance #Belfast #Titanic #Battle #officer #got #skills

“The police officers were doing the rounds and after each performance we had a 15-minute window where we asked the audience to participate,” Ajendance’s artistic director Annika Graham told the Press Association. “His colleagues chickened out but he grabbed the bull by the horns.”

The dancing troupe is made up of kids ranging from 10 to 17-years-old and the officer called out one of them, Ellen Burns, to test her tap dancing skills – the video of which now has more than 190,000 views on Facebook.

“He was met with such an amazing response by bystanders and all the kids in the video are over the moon that so many people have watched it,” said Annika. “It shows that even in the hard times that everyone is facing at the moment, dance can always bring a smile and a flicker of hope – as the officer did.

“He is a hell of a man and we would love to create something else with more wonderful members of the PSNI (The Police Service of Northern Ireland).”

